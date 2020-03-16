Why are we still waiting for national park in Galloway?

A Scottish Government announcement that it will “wait and see” over creating a Galloway National Park has infuriated local campaigners for the project.

There has even been a suggestion that devolution be thrown into reverse and that Westminster should take over the issue from Holyrood.

Anger in the Galloway National Park Association (GNPA) centres on a letter it received from Scottish rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon who said the tourism-boosting project should be put on ice until the impact on the local economy of the new South of Scotland Enterprise Agency and Borderlands Deal is known.

Dame Barbara Kelly, a Trustee of GNPA, commented: “We don’t believe Galloway should have to wait. National Parks are not created overnight and we need to start the process now if we are to secure a brighter future for our rural communities and their young people.

“Although SoSEA and the Borderlands Deal should help to improve our economic prospects we maintain that a National Park would add to their capacity to do so, particularly in the west of the region where rural deprivation is increasing and our many small to medium businesses continue to struggle.”

Lisa Hooper, fellow Trustee added: “Scotland’s record in creating National Parks is a shameful one.

“This leaves our cherished landscapes vulnerable to the piecemeal erosion of their natural and cultural heritage and reduces the ability of our communities to benefit from them economically.”

One project supprter has called on local MP and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack to ‘take over’ the issue and find funding via Westminster to turn the dream of a Galloway National Park into a reality.