What a week it was for the annual Portpatrick Lifeboat Festival

The successful RNLI lifeboat week in Portpatrick ended on Saturday last weekend.

The final day’s events included a cliff rescue demonstration by local HM Coastguard volunteers, followed by a joint exercise involving the Portpatrick Lifeboat, RNLB John Buchannan Barr, a D class RNLI lifeboat from Stranraer and an HM Coastguard SAR helicopter from Prestwick.

This popular local event saw locals and crew alike enjoying a barbeque and fireworks display to bring the week to a close.

The annual fundraiser is run entirely by the voluntary efforts of lifeboat crews and committee members from the Portpatrick area. Thanks go to everyone for their support.