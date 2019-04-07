We’ll soon be painting Kirkcudbright - blue!

The artist’s town of Kirkcudbright is going the extra mile to mark World Parkinson’s Day next month.

Across Scotland, more than 50 landmarks will light up blue to mark the day and raise awareness of the condition.

In Kirkcudbright a number of locations, including the Kirkcudbright Galleries and the Soaperie Gardens will be lighting up on April 11.

And there will be some incredible projections of art from artists including Sir Billy Connolly and Jack Vettriano at various sites including MacLellan Castle.

In addition, Kirkcudbright Stones group will be painting rocks and stones with a blue theme to hide around the town for children (and adults) to find. Businesses are getting involved too with some shop windows turning blue for the day.

Jan Mattison from Parkinson’s UK lives in Kirkcudbright and said: “I’m thrilled that the local community has taken World Parkinson’s Day to their hearts and is making such a huge effort.

“Anyone who is in the town on the night is welcome to drop in to the Tolbooth Arts Centre for a chat and a cuppa from 6.30pm - 9pm. It’ll be a lovely informal gathering.”