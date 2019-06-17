Volunteer ‘Oscar’ goes to the Creetown Initiative

The 2019 Dumfries and Galloway VOscars have been held to celebrate the impact of volunteers and volunteering on the region.

Eight winners were chosen at the ceremony in Castle Douglas last Thursday evening in front of an audience of just over 100.

Nominations came in from across the region before a final shortlist of nominees were selected by independent panels and invited to the event, organised by Third Sector Dumfries and Galloway to coincide with this year’s Volunteers’ Week.

The Galloway winners included Adult Volunteer of the Year Sylvia Armour of Dumfries and Galloway Citizens Advice Service (DAGCAS) where she has volunteered since the organisation was founded in 1997 and prior to that at the old Citizens Advice Bureaux in Stranraer.

Creetown Initiative was selected as Social Enterprise of the year with the organisation now employing five full-time and seven part-time staff.

They have carried out several major projects in Creetown including the redevelopment of the playpark, restoration and re-opening of the village hall and the redevelopment of an old pub into the Barholm Enterprise Centre to offer quality accommodation, an arts and craft co-operative, community shop and a home for a bike hire and car scheme. The initiative has brought in over £3.5million in funding for projects within the village.