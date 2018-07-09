Visitors are flocking to county art gallery

Visitor numbers at the newly opened Kirkcudbright Art Galleries have been nearly as impressive as the exhibitions themselves.

The £3.1 million refurbishment of the Victorian Town Hall building has received universal acclaim from those visiting.

As well as enabling the council to open up its nationally recognised Kirkcudbright Artists collection to a much wider public view, the galleries have hosted a stunning exhibition of contemporary Scottish work from WASPS galleries and workshops across the country, and the iconic The Monarch of the Glen by Sir Edwin Landseer (on loan from National Galleries Scotland), which has helped to boost numbers even further.

There have been a number of associated talks and workshops held in the new mezzanine gallery. So far more than 3,700 visited in the first two weeks.

Communities committee chairman Andy Ferguson said: “I’m delighted that the hard work of our staff, contractors and volunteers has been rewarded with the enthusiastic participation of visitors to the gallery, many of whom have come from a distance to see the fruition of this project.

“This is only the beginning for Kirkcudbright Galleries and I am sure that our visitor numbers will continue at a high level with our forthcoming exhibitions of both Scotland’s Early Silver from National Museums Scotland and Stars of Scotland which will feature some significant art works from galleries and private collections inScotland”.

Details of the galleries activities and exhibitions can be found at www.kirkcudbrightgalleries.org.uk.