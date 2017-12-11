Wigtown man dies in hospital three weeks after Newton Stewart crash

A man has died in hospital more than three weeks after a two-vehicle crash on the A75 near Newton Stewart.

Peter Little, 71, from Wigtown, was a passenger in a Land Rover Discovery involved in the collision with a Vauxhall Movano van on November 10.

Mr Little died in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on Monday, December 4. A full report is being prepared for the procurator fiscal.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, his family said: ”Peter passed away peacefully at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, from injuries sustained from a two vehicle road traffic accident three weeks earlier.

“Peter, a much-beloved husband, father and Granda sustained serious injuries in the collision and although he seemed to be making a slow yet steady recovery, he later succumbed to those injuries.

“For years he was a keen Mason, bowler and volunteer driver for the League of Friends and Newton Stewart Day Hospital community bus services. He was very involved in the local community in Wigtown and surrounding area and will be sorely missed by all.”