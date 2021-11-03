Transport Minister admits rail confusion error

Stranraer will unfortunately not be getting additional rail services

Transport minister Graeme Dey has now confirmed that the information he gave during a debate at Holyrood was wrong.

He has sent a letter of apology to Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson for misleading Parliament and plans to correct it in official documents.

The move has been welcomed by Mr Carson who confirmed the matter is now closed.

He said: “The Transport Minister has apologised to me after I raised the matter again at Holyrood last week.

“I was sure the information that he had given earlier was wrong and there was no chance of an additional six services between Ayr and Stranraer – although I am sure this would have been warmly welcomed had it been the case!

“Mr Dey has confirmed that he will correct the official record following his comments that originally caused a bit of confusion over future rail services.

“As I have maintained for some time now far more needs to be done to increase rail services in response to the climate emergency.

“The status quo regarding rail services in the south west is simply not acceptable and I hope the Transport Minister will recognise this fact, and act, accordingly to improve services.

“Additional train services need to be introduced and promoted, while the cost of travelling from Stranraer by train should be far more attractive in order to encourage people to leave their cars at home and travel by rail instead. “

In his letter, the Transport Minister said: “Please accept my apologies for the inadvertent oversight in ensuring you received an explanation and clarification.

“It had been brought to my attention the information provided in the supplementary answer I provided on September 22 regarding the 2022 timetable may have caused some confusion.