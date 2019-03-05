The truth, the hole truth demands MSP

Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson has written to Dumfries and Galloway Council asking why they did not respond to a Freedom of Information Request into the level of potholes in the region.

The Scottish Conservative and Unionist MSP was speaking out after price comparison website Confused.com contacted all Scottish local authorities to reveal the scale of the problem across the country. Those councils who replied showed there were at least 11,000 reported potholes in Scotland.

Commenting, Mr Carson said: “Potholes continue to be a huge blight for motorists and cyclists right across Dumfries and Galloway on a daily basis.

“That is why I find it extremely disappointing that the council failed to respond to this major Freedom of Information Request.

“If we are to be serious about fixing our roads, then we need our council to be fully transparent about the scale of the problem our roads are facing.”

However, a spokesman for Dumfries and Galloway told the Gazette that they had provided the requested information but not by the deadline set for responses.