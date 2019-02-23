Springholm’s pothole set to disappear

Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson has welcomed the news that the village of Springholm is set to benefit from a programme of major resurfacing works.

The Scottish Conservative and Unionist MSP had been pressing Transport Scotland to fix a longstanding pothole near to the village shop, which he claimed was putting motorists at risk.

Transport Scotland have responded to the MSP, saying that a permanent repair would be the best solution and also informing Mr Carson that this will be carried out during a wider programme of upcoming resurfacing works.

A Tory spokesman said: “With the state of the roads continuing to be one of the biggest complaints across the region, Mr Carson is looking forward to the works starting in the village.”

Mr Carson said: “Potholes continue to be an absolute scourge for motorists across Dumfries and Galloway and this pothole near the village shop in Springholm has been appalling.

“We need to ensure our roads are fit for purpose, so I am pleased that Transport Scotland are finally going to fix this pothole as part of a wider resurfacing programme for Springholm.

“The village is passed through by thousands of motorists each day, so we cannot have the route blighted by potholes.

“I hope these resurfacing works can provide a long-term solution to the road surfacing issues in Springholm.”

Last year Transport Scotland committed to spend £1.5 million ridding a local stretch of the A76 of potholes. The state of this major route into the region had been criticised by the regional Labour MSP Colin Smyth.

He dubbed it “Scotland’s forgotten road” and had received many complaints from drivers of damaged cars.