New Transport Minister urged to pay a visit to the south west

The new Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth

Just days after her ministerial appointment Jenny Gilruth has been urged to come and see for herself the massive problems facing motorists using the A75 and A77 on a daily basis.

Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson is encouraging her to make a trip to Stranraer and beyond to experience the difficulties being encountered by both road and rail users in his constituency.

Ms Gilruth’s appointment came after Graeme Dey stood down citing health issues.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his letter Mr Carson wrote: “As you are probably already aware it is one of the more challenging positions in the Scottish Government especially as transport plays such a major role in many peoples’ lives.

“There are many pressing transport issues in the south west corridor of Scotland that I would like to make you aware of, most notably the upgrading of the A75 and A77, both of which were mentioned in the publication of the Strategic Transport Review 2.”

Pointing out that the Cabinet Secretary had made mention of improving the rail network in Stranraer, Mr Carson stressed to the new minister the “unique nature” of rail services from the town and the potential need to upgrade the station as well as extending links to Cairnryan.

He continued: “I think it is important you experience the difficulties being encountered on a daily basis, not least the huge volume of freight traffic travelling along the A75 and A77 to the ports at Cairnryan as well as thousands of tourists.”

He expressed his hope that the new Transport Minister would take up his offer and pay a visit.

Mr Carson said: “I think it is important that the minister understands the difficulties and neglect previously shown to the area.

“When I spoke to the previous minister he was extremely positive and understood the need to improve the transport infrastructure in the south west.