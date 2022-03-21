New app launched to help improve the region's road safety

The new app can be downloaded for Android (left) and Apple (right) via these QR codes

Travel Safe D&G’ will provide road users information to make better informed decisions prior to their journey commencing and ultimately improve safety.

The app can be downloaded for use on Apple and Android devices. Where your phone does not read QR codes, search for ‘Travel Safe D&G’ in Google Play (Android) or Apple App Store.

There are five main advantages associated with the app. These include:

Simple, easy to use and navigate, central hub for D&G and free to use;

App can locate user to within 3m in an emergency with use of embedded ‘what 3 words’;

Users will have access to road fault reporting for all roads in D&G;

Allow road users to plan their journey more effectively;

Access to up-to-date information during adverse weather and poor driving conditions.

Ian Anderson, chair of the DGRSP tactical group, said: “Through the creation of a mobile road safety and information app, we are able to collate and signpost information to road users of all types and, those reliant on the road infrastructure that is provided over a large geographical area.

“Not only does the application provide information but, its two-way design enables interaction and reporting on road safety defects and other matters from any member of the community.

“Where individual organisation or government websites and apps provide invaluable information in their own right, this platform brings these together in a central hub format, specifically aimed at the local area.

"Rather than switch between various apps, communication to the road user is streamlined from a national level to a local level. The use of this app not only enhances local engagement and information to the end user but links with national platforms to provide a better all-round experience.