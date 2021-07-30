Calls for £200m fund to tackle potholes
Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson is urging the Scottish Government to invest £200m in a bid to clear up the blight of potholes.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 6:08 pm
Updated
Friday, 30th July 2021, 6:14 pm
Statistics reveal that in 2007, just 3981 potholes were reported, but this figure has spiralled to almost 21,000 complaints in the last year alone.
He said: “A lot of people have complained to me about the condition of many roads in the region and I sympathise fully.
"Something needs to be done – and quickly – before they deteriorate any further, and that’s why I am backing Conservative plans for a £200m Pothole Fund over the course of this parliament.
"This will enable Dumfries and Galloway Council to take action, as the poor condition of our roads is threatening to spiral out of control.”