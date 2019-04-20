Will disruption on A75 be well worth it?

Extensive disruption is expected on one of the area’s most important trunk roads but the resulting improvement to safety will be worth it.

So says Scotland TranServ which, on behalf of Transport Scotland, will combine two resurfacing schemes on the A75 at Ringford and Mollance, between Castle Douglas and Gatehouse of Fleet.

A spokesperson for TranServ said this week: “In order to complete this £620k investment as quickly as possible, it will be necessary to implement daytime convoy systems between April 23 and May 4.”

Dayle Gillespie, Scotland TranServ’s lead designer on the programme, added: “This is a significant resurfacing programme to improve nearly 2km of this busy trunk road connecting the Irish ferry port of Cairnryan with Scotland’s central belt and the north of England.

“In order to keep disruption to a minimum for commuters, businesses and freight traffic alike, Scotland TranServ will deliver these trunk road investments under daytime convoy.

“We have been working in consultation with the local authority, emergency services and key stakeholders to carefully schedule these works.

“This is one of a number of such investments being delivered by Scotland TranServ to improve the A75 carriageway.”

Transerv said that, in order to protect the safety of their workers and the travelling public, this programme of works will be carried out under daytime convoy during the following times: A75 Ringford to Tarff Valley - 7am to 7pm each day between Tuesday, April 23 and Wednesday, May 1; A75 Mollance resurfacing – 7am to 7pm each day between Thursday, May 2 and Saturday, May 4.

The area’s Conservative MSP Finlay Carson commented: “It is welcome that following pressure from constituents and elected members that Transserv are carrying out resurfacing work on the A75.

“The patch at Mollance is one of the worst patches on the trunk route in my opinion, and it is welcome that this work has been brought forward from later in the year.”