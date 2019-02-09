Talented Kircudbright duo cook their way into the Rotary regional final

The Rotary Club of Kirkcudbright carried on with a very tasteful tradition at the weekend.

The local Rotarians have built a fine reputation for encouraging youthful talent in the area, not least among secondary school students with an eye on a future career as a chef.

On Saturday The Rotary Young Chef District Final took place at West Lothian College Livingston with two very talented Kirkcudbright Academy pupils now going through to a national final in East Kilrbide later this year.

Stephen Dale-Sunley was the winner with broccoli and Stilton soup to start, a main course of salmon fillet served on a bed of spinach with crushed new potatoes, followed by a dessert of creamy white chocolate pot.

Fellow student Maya Johnston came a very close second.

Both pupils had to prepare and cook a three-course meal for two people.

Six pupils took part in the competition and the judges were very complimentary of the high standards achieved by them all.

Stephen and Maya now go forward to the regional final on Saturday, March 2, with the best wishes of Kirkcudbright behind them.