Images captured by the University of Dundee Satellite Receiving Station this afternoon show the full size of Storm Erik, which has already hit the UK.

Two images were captured by the Terra-MODIS satellite at 12:05 GMT on Friday, February 8, and demonstrate how the UK, and Scotland in particular, could be in for a rocky end to the week as it is almost dwarfed by the oncoming Erik.

Police Scotland has reminded people to be aware of weather warnings issued by the Met Office.