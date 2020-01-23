Still in the dark about ferry’s 2017 near-miss with nuclear submarine

A Galloway MSP has claimed her constituents are being kept in the dark about a near-miss between a Cairnryan ferry and a nuclear submarine over two years ago.

Emma Harper, South Scotland MSP, says that she and the public are still awaiting the results of an inquiry into the November, 2017 incident.

It only became public knowledge in early 2019 when the Marine Accident Investigations Branch announced it was looking into the matter and Ms Harper’s repeated calls for more information have gone unheeded since.

Ms Harper received only an initial response from the UK Government, stating that the ferry involved was Stena Superfast VII, which has a capacity of 1,300 passengers and a combined capacity of 650 cars and lorries.

She has now called on the UK Secretary of State for Defence to meet with her to provide an update on the progress of the investigation of the incident which could potentially have risked the lives of her constituents and those travelling on the Stena vessel.

Commenting, Ms Harper said: “This incident was, and still is, deeply, deeply worrying. Constituents deserve to know what happened.”