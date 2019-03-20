Stewartry one-act play festival success

The Stewartry District One Act Play Festival took place at the Fullarton Theatre, providing a showcase for the cream of the area’s playwrights and actors (pictured).

The entrants came from all over the region and performed over several nights.

The adjudicators had high words of praise for all those taking part, many of them teenagers.

The works performed ranged from updated versions of Shakespeare to gritty drama on the streets of occupied Poland in World War Two.

There were also plays dealing with today’s social problems faced by young folk including the experience of school detentions.

One reader, who attended the festival and was impressed, told the Gazette: “I didn’t appreciate before this just how much great talent our wee area has packed into it.”