Stewartry gets its say on how council tackles poverty

The people of The Stewartry have been asked their opinion on Dumfries and Galloway Council’s various proposals for tackling poverty in the region.

It was the latest stage of the council’s Making Ends Meet consultation on how best it can use its budget.

A council spokesman explained: “A total of four Making Ends Meet projects have progressed to the public voting stage and can be voted on in-person and online.

“Projects moving forward look to tackle issues such as food and fuel poverty, rurality and social isolation, as well as address the challenges brought about by the roll-out of Universal Credit.

Councillor Andy Ferguson, chair of the Council’s Communities Committee said: “It is vital that we work together with local groups to tackle poverty in our local communities and give local people a say in how we go about this.”

Councillor John Martin, committee vice-chair, said: “Tackling poverty is one of our council’s priorities and by using this approach we get the help that is needed to the people who need it the most.”

The public will have a chance to vote on projects at the in-person voting event being held at Kirkcudbright Academy on Saturday, March 23, from 11am to 3pm.

For those who cannot make it on the day or wish to vote electronically, an online voting system has been set up.

Those wishing to make their views known on the Stewartry proposals should vote for their favoured ones by visiting https://dumgal.participare.io/#/