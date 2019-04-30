Skiffieworld of 2019 getting a £25k launching

The World Coastal Rowing Championship and Scotland’s largest free youth music festival are two events in Dumfries & Galloway that are set to benefit from £47,500 of funding from EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s events directorate.

Both Stranraer Skiffieworlds and YouthBeatz will benefit from a share of £143,500 from Round 40 of EventScotland’s National Programme Fund.

The week-long Stranraer Skiffieworlds festival will take place in July when the town is expected to welcome more than 1,000 competitors and up to 75 boats to the competition, as well as thousands of local and international visitors and spectators.

This is the first time that the event has received funding through the National Events Programme, with the event being awarded £25,000 to support PR and marketing activities.

Youthbeatz, Scotland’s largest free youth music event, which takes place in Dumfries in June has received £25,000 towards maintaining the size and scale of the 2018 event, which was a signature event as part of the Year of Young People. The 2019 event is expected to attract a record audience of 40,000 people over two days.

Since its inception, the National Programme has played an integral role in developing domestic tourism across Scotland, having invested over £5.8 million into 511 events, 47 of which have taken place in Dumfries & Galloway.

Guidelines on how to apply for grants for events can be made via www.eventscotland.org