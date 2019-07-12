Skiffies set sail on Royal wave eWorld champs here

The coming of the coveted St. Ayles Skiffie World Championships event to Loch Ryan at Stranraer deserved a very special guest to declare the event open on Sunday.

The Princess Royal more than filled that role, the wife of a seafarer showing both genuine interest and inside knowledge as she mingled with and chatted to competitors and spectators alike.

The starting day of the event and the Royal Visit marked a triumph for the Stranraer St Ayles Skiff Project, who worked in partnership with Stranraer Water Sports Association and Stranraer Rotary to be selected by the Scottish Coastal Rowing Association for the venue for world championship for racers of the tiny, traditional coastal vessels.

The championship, which is drawing hundreds to Stranraer’s waterfront, continues until Saturday.