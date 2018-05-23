Rosemary Baker was a poet, writer, academic and antiquarian bookseller and a leading force behind Wigtown’s selection as Scotland’s National Book Town.

She was born in Lincoln. and after training and working as a teacher – and sometime London fashion model – she moved on to Leicester University where studies in sociology led to her becoming a lecturer.

She and her husband Tony moved to Wigtown in 1983, dealing in archaeology books until their retirement in 2013.

She was a lifelong poet, making contributions to poetry workshops in Leicester and later to Markings magazine in Kirkudbright, as well as performing her work at The Bakehouse in Gatehouse of Fleet. Her published work includes a poetry collection and a novel. Following a long illness Rosemary died on May 18. She will be much missed by her many friends.