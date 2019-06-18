Red alert over Red Kite killings in Galloway

Police in Galloway are seeking the help of the community following the discovery of three dead Red Kites near to Kirkcudbright in early May.

Post mortem examinations and subsequent analysis carried out on the birds has confirmed that two have been illegally poisoned, and results are awaited on the third one.

Two of the dead birds were found together by a member of the pubilc, the other separately.

The officer leading the investigation Detective Constable Gary Story has stated; “An investigation has been launched and remains ongoing in respect of the deaths of these birds and we have been working very closely with the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) and Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture (SASA) to establish as much information as possible relative to the deaths.

“What we have established is that illegal pesticides have been used to kill two of the birds.

“The pesticides identified have been banned in the UK for many years but despite this there would still appear to be those who leave out poisoned bait, whether that is to target crows, foxes, raptors or other wildlife.

“The use of such poisoned bait is illegal and totally unacceptable and those responsible should understand that their unlawful activities not only serve to have devastating consequences on their intended targets but also on various other forms of wildlife.

“We are absolutely determined to put a stop to the deaths and apprehend those who are responsible and are currently working with a number of land owners and farmers as well as liaising with the RSPB to share information we have learned relative to each of the deaths.

“We have also carried out a number of land searches in the vicinity of where the birds have been located with a view of trying to locate poisoned bait at these locations.”

He continued: “It is anticipated that further land searches will take place in the near future. “I would urge anybody with any information to make contact with Police Scotland on 101.

“Alternatively, if you wish to pass information anonymously, please contact Crimestopers on 0800 555111.”