Welcome for progress on phone signal

Local MP Alister Jack has received a pledge of better mobile coverage in Dumfries and Galloway after being briefed by one of the UK’s largest digital communication companies.
Mr Jack has campaigned since being elected for better coverage in the constituency and he was recently brought up to date on improvements by EE, part of the BT Group, when he met the company’s senior public affairs manager Alex Jackman at Westminster.
The company plans to improve coverage and quality for customers by increasing the number of sites across the region. Mr Jack particularly welcomed work being carried out at the new Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary (DGRI) where staff, visitors and patients have struggled to get a mobile phone signal. He was assured that EE customers should be able to receive all services on the network from next month.
Mr Jack said: “Poor mobile and broadband services are major issues in our region and, put simply, it is holding our economy back. I welcome the steps that EE has taken to improve services, especially at the new hospital where there is currently no signal. I hope other network providers come up with a similar solution as soon as possible.”
He added: “I was also interested to learn more about 4G Home, an alternative option for people who struggle to get a decent broadband speed in their house by running that service over the 4G network.”
Meanwhile, Mr Jackman said: “We have recently built brand new sites in The Rhins and the Isle of Whithorn, providing better coverage across Dumfries and Galloway. EE’s 4G coverage is now in more places than our 2G and 3G, so to make the most of the network, a 4G Calling capable handset and plan is needed.”