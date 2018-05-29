Welcome for progress on phone signal

Local MP Alister Jack has received a pledge of better mobile coverage in Dumfries and Galloway after being briefed by one of the UK’s largest digital communication companies. ​

Mr Jack has campaigned since being elected for better coverage in the constituency and ​he was recently brought up to date on improvements by EE, part of the BT Group, when he met the company’s senior public affairs manager Alex Jackman at Westminster.​

The company plans to improve coverage and quality for customers by increasing the number of sites across the region.​ Mr Jack particularly welcomed work being carried out at the new Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary (DGRI) where staff, visitors and patients have struggled to get a mobile phone signal.​ ​He was assured that EE customers should be able to receive all services on the network from next month.​

Mr Jack said: “Poor mobile and broadband services are major issues in our region and, put simply, it is holding our economy back.​ I welcome the steps that EE has taken to improve services, especially at the new hospital where there is currently no signal. I hope other network providers come up with a similar solution as soon as possible.”​

He added: “I was also interested to learn more about 4G Home, an alternative option for people who struggle to get a decent broadband speed in their house by running that service over the 4G network.”​

Meanwhile, Mr Jackman said: “We have recently built brand new sites in The Rhins and the Isle of Whithorn, providing better coverage across Dumfries and Galloway.​ EE’s 4G coverage is now in more places than our 2G and 3G, so to make the most of the network, a 4G Calling capable handset and plan is needed.”​