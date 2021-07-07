Top Rural Affairs job for MSP Finlay

Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson

Mr Carson said: “I am delighted and privileged to chair this committee given the importance being placed on many of the issues it will be addressing.

“This is an enormous challenge as we attempt to shape and tackle a whole host of mounting issues involving rural communities, agriculture and, biodiversity loss and of course, climate change.”

Mr Carson believes the Rural Affairs remit has increased greatly given the growing demands communities now face.

He said: “It is exciting we will ultimately get the chance to influence change in areas that affect a lot of people. However it is also a daunting prospect given the enormity of some of the issues we will be examining.

“Rural communities have seen a steady decline in recent years, populations have fallen as young people move away due to a lack of job opportunities, housing and facilities.

“There are areas within our agriculture sector that need to be urgently addressed, to provide certainty for farmers, not just today but for the generations to follow.”

Mr Carson said greater emphasis and encouragement would be given to supporting women in rural and agricultural businesses.

He said: “Sustainable fishing, the on-going implications of Brexit, future animal welfare standards especially when it comes to trade deals, the list is endless.