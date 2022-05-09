The votes are counted and the results are in

Another coalition administration is looking likely for the council after a closely-run contest.
The Conservatives had most success with 16 candidates – the same number as the 2017 election.
The SNP had 11 councillors elected, nine Labour councillors were elected – a loss of two seats. One Lib Dem councillor was elected, while six independent candidates gained a seat on the council.
A total of 43 councillors have been elected –
Ward 1 (Stranraer and the Rhins): Andrew Giusti (Conservative), Ben Dashper (SNP) Willie Scobie (Independent), Chrissie Hill (Conservative).
Ward 2 (Mid Galloway and Wigtown West): David Inglis (Conservative), Katie Hagmann (SNP), Jackie McCamon (Conservative), Sandy Whitelaw (Labour).
Ward 3 (Dee and Glenkens): Andy McFarlane (SNP), Dougie Campbelll (Independent), John Denerley (Conservative).
Ward 4 (Castle Douglas and Crocketford): Pauline Drysdale (Conservative), John Young (SNP) Iain Howie (Independent).
Ward 5 (Abbey): Kim Lowe (SNP), Davie Stitt (Labour), Ian Blake (Conservative).
Ward 6 (North West Dumfries): Andy Ferguson (SNP), Graham Bell (Conservative), Emma Jordan (Labour), Paula Stevenson (Labour).
Ward 7 (Mid and Upper Nithsdale): Tony Berretti (SNP), Jim Dempster (Independent), Andrew Wood (Conservative).
Ward 8 (Lochar): Tracey Little (SNP), Ivor Hyslop (Conservative), Linda Dorward (Labour), Maureen Johnstone (Conservative).
Ward 9 (Nith): John Campbell (SNP), Malcolm Johnstone (Conservative), Keith Walters (Labour), David Slater (Independent).
Ward 10 (Annandale South): Ian Carruthers (Conservative), George Jamieson (SNP), Sean Marshall (Labour), Richard Brodie (Lib Dem).
Ward 11 (Annandale North): Stephen Thompson (SNP), Gail Macgregor (Conservative), Lynne Davis (Conservative), Carolyne Wilson (Labour).
Ward 12 (Annandale East and Eskdale): Karen Carruthers (Conservative), Archie Dryburgh (Labour), Denis Male – Independent.