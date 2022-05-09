The votes are counted and the results are in

Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson congratulates Councillor Jackie McCamon on her reelection in Mid Galloway and Wigtown West

Another coalition administration is looking likely for the council after a closely-run contest.

The Conservatives had most success with 16 candidates – the same number as the 2017 election.

The SNP had 11 councillors elected, nine Labour councillors were elected – a loss of two seats. One Lib Dem councillor was elected, while six independent candidates gained a seat on the council.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 43 councillors have been elected –

Ward 1 (Stranraer and the Rhins): Andrew Giusti (Conservative), Ben Dashper (SNP) Willie Scobie (Independent), Chrissie Hill (Conservative).

Ward 2 (Mid Galloway and Wigtown West): David Inglis (Conservative), Katie Hagmann (SNP), Jackie McCamon (Conservative), Sandy Whitelaw (Labour).

Ward 3 (Dee and Glenkens): Andy McFarlane (SNP), Dougie Campbelll (Independent), John Denerley (Conservative).

Ward 4 (Castle Douglas and Crocketford): Pauline Drysdale (Conservative), John Young (SNP) Iain Howie (Independent).

Ward 5 (Abbey): Kim Lowe (SNP), Davie Stitt (Labour), Ian Blake (Conservative).

Ward 6 (North West Dumfries): Andy Ferguson (SNP), Graham Bell (Conservative), Emma Jordan (Labour), Paula Stevenson (Labour).

Ward 7 (Mid and Upper Nithsdale): Tony Berretti (SNP), Jim Dempster (Independent), Andrew Wood (Conservative).

Ward 8 (Lochar): Tracey Little (SNP), Ivor Hyslop (Conservative), Linda Dorward (Labour), Maureen Johnstone (Conservative).

Ward 9 (Nith): John Campbell (SNP), Malcolm Johnstone (Conservative), Keith Walters (Labour), David Slater (Independent).

Ward 10 (Annandale South): Ian Carruthers (Conservative), George Jamieson (SNP), Sean Marshall (Labour), Richard Brodie (Lib Dem).

Ward 11 (Annandale North): Stephen Thompson (SNP), Gail Macgregor (Conservative), Lynne Davis (Conservative), Carolyne Wilson (Labour).