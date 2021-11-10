Significant improvement in council procurement compliance

Figures show an improvement of over 30 per cent in the last five years

This is a significant improvement on the 51 per cent rate of compliance spend which was reported during financial year 2015/16.

Where spend is deemed non compliant this means it has not been procured and spent in line with the council’s agreed Procurement Standing orders.

In December 2020, the council agreed to implement the recommendations from the committee’s review of financial procedures and procurement standing orders.

The recommendations included an action to carry out an amnesty for any non-compliant spend to be reported to elected members.

This would then allow for full analysis of all non-compliant to be carried out and for a comprehensive and transparent Contracts Register to be collated and published.

Committee chairman Councillor Adam Wilson said: "The leadership shown by elected members through our recent review on financial procedures and procurement standing orders and previous reviews through the Scrutiny Committee has helped to drive this continuous improvement.