Rookie Galloway councillor shortlisted for national award

Councillor Jackie McCamon is up for the New Councillor of the Year prize

Running for the fourth year, the Cllr Awards are the only national ceremony to celebrate the vital contributions of councillors that so often go unrecognised.

Councillor McCamon from Newton Stewart was elected in 2020 following the death of Councillor Graham Nicol.

She is shortlisted in the New Councillor of the Year category which recognise those first elected during the last election cycle and who has contributed significantly to their community and council during their time in office.

Councillor McCamon said: “I am absolutely honoured to have been nominated for an award, let alone shortlisted.

"Wigtownshire always has been and always will be my home. I am passionate about the place and the people.

"One of the biggest reasons I chose to stand as councillor was because I was tired of Wigtownshire being the forgotten corner of the region.

"Big investments seemed to be made more often than not over in the east and I wanted to change that.

"Little did I know, a month after I was elected I would find out I was expecting our second baby, a month after that, we were placed into lockdown. So needless to say, it has been challenging settling into such an important role.”

During her short time as a councillor, she successfully fought for Whithorn to be added to the Borderlands project, accelerated the Newton Stewart Flood Protection Scheme, helped re-establish the town’s CCTV, and successfully campaigned to re-open libraries.

Among many other things, she proudly supports local organisations and businesses, speaks out for young families and is working hard to improve education processes as well as championing women entering the political stage

Councillor McCamon added: “I am still very much a rookie Councillor, but that does not hinder my ambition to continue to be a strong voice for Wigtownshire."