Public urged to make voices heard at road consultation

Local MSP Colin Smyth is urging communities in Dumfries and Galloway to have their say at a public consultation in Thornhill next week about options to carry out repairs on the A76 at Enterkinfoot

Colin Smyth recently spoke at a meeting of Sanquhar Community Council where he highlighted the Scottish Government’s forthcoming National Transport Review, which is due to take place during this Parliament, and warned that the A76 will continue to be Scotland ‘forgotten road’ unless the Government is made to listen to calls for the road to be upgraded of the road.

As a first step Mr Smyth is encouraging the public to attend the public exhibition on proposals to resolve the current closure of one lane of the road south of Enterkinfoot, where traffic lights have been in place since 2014. It will be held in Thornhill Community Centre on Tuesday, May 22, between 4pm and 7pm.

He also warned that Transport Scotland must listen to the public over which option to pursue and the Scottish Government must come up with the funding to implement the public’s preferred option - which could run to £3.5m - rather than defer the issue to the next year’s budget.

He said: “There is growing anger in the local community over the fact the A76 is very much Scotland’s forgotten road. It’s disappointing that the consultation is only taking place in Thornhill given that the impact of the lights at Enterkinfoot also affects people living north of Sanquhar, but it’s important that local residents who can attend this exhibition do so and have their voice heard.

“We need to send a strong message to the Government - enough is enough. We are sick and tired of the neglect of communities in the area due to a lack of even basic maintenance on what is supposed to be a trunk road. In the short term that means making clear what preferred option the community supports to repair the road at Enterkinfoot and end the scandal of traffic lights reducing the road to a single lane for more than a year and making it clear to the Government they need to fund that option sooner rather than later.”