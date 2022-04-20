Politicians welcome launch of Shared Prosperity Fund

The Shared Prosperity Fund is part of the UK Government's Levelling Up fund

The funding will be used in a wide variety of ways from regenerating run-down high streets to fighting anti-social behaviour.

It will also be used to provide money for Multiply – a new UK-wide programme aimed at helping adults with low-level maths skills improve their employment prospects.

This may include free tutoring, digital training and flexible courses, as well as measures to get more young people into high-skilled jobs.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is estimated Dumfries and Galloway will receive more than £6.7m and the news has been welcomed by Dumfries and Galloway MP Alister Jack and Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson.

Mr Jack said: “This is fantastic, I am incredibly proud of Dumfries and Galloway and know that our best days lie ahead.

"I am determined to work to ensure everyone from our area is able to reach their full potential.”

Mr Carson added: “I welcome the investment which can be used across a range of projects from supporting adults who lack basic numeracy skills, helping young people into good jobs, and regenerating our high streets.