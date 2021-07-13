PM indicates support for A75 upgrade

The Union Connectivity Review will be published later in the summer

That was the clear indication from Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he responded to a question in the House of Commons.

Carlisle MP John Stevenson said: "There is more that unites us than divides us, however, improved connectivity is vital to ensuring we remain united. The recent interim Union Connectivity Review (UCR) has suggested improvements."

And he asked: "If this is really going to happen then improvements must be made to the A75, the A69 and the extension of the Borders Railway. Does the PM support such investment and what is the timescale?”

Mr Johnson pointed to the forthcoming publication of the UCR, which is expected in the late summer.

He said: "I think Mr Stevenson will not have to wait too long for final recommendations from Sir Peter about the A75 and other great features of Union connectivity, which the Government hopes to support."

Dumfries and Galloway MP Alister Jack welcomed Mr Johnson's comments.

He said: "It is clear the PM considers the A75 of strategic importance to the entire UK in streamlining transport connections, but it is important to carefully examine the wider picture.