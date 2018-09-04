New role for local MP

One of the region’s MPs will be taking up an additional role following his appointment as Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to the leader of the House of Lords.

Alister Jack’s promotion comes 14 months after his election to the Dumfries and Galloway constituency with a 5,643 Conservative majority.

Mr Jack, who lives near Dumfries, is married with three grown-up children and this week said he is “thrilled” to have been appointed to the role by the Prime Minister.

As PPS to Barnoness Evans he will be an important liaison between the Commons and Lords, particularly with key Brexit legislation coming forward in the coming months.

Mr Jack will work with the Whips’ offices in both Houses during what will be an historic period at Westminster and for the country.

His role is to advise the Leader of the Lords and the Front Bench on what is happening in the Commons in terms of Parliamentary business. This includes providing an up-to-date assessment of the Parliamentary party, reporting on what is coming up and how it fits into the Government’s legislative agenda. He will also relay what the Lords are thinking back to the Government.

Mr Jack said that he hopes his additional responsibilities will give him even greater opportunity to raise awareness of constituency issues at UK ministerial level.

He added: “My first priority will always remain the people of Dumfries and Galloway and I’m honoured to be playing this role at such a crucial time for our country.”