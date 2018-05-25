MSP supports cerebral palsy charity

MSP Brian Whittle met with staff from Bobath Scotland recently to discuss recent legislation that now entitles people in Scotland to communication equipment, and the support to use it.

Around one in four people with Cerebral Palsy are unable to talk or have difficulty speaking, and need to use computers, tablets or other equipment to enable them to communicate.

Staff from Bobath Scotland visited the Parliament to raising awareness of the charity’s services and also highlighting key policy issues with MSPs.

Stephanie Fraser, Chief Executive at Bobath Scotland, said: “Bobath Scotland is the national charity that provides therapy and support to children and adults across the country who are living with Cerebral Palsy.

“Because of this, we have been at Parliament this week to talk about our services, and also to ask MSPs to ensure that forthcoming guidance on people’s entitlement to communication equipment and support is sufficiently detailed so that it really will lead to guaranteed and timely provision for all.”

“We particularly want children with Cerebral Palsy who cannot speak to not wait for assessment for communication equipment, delivery of that equipment, and support to learn to use the equipment, so they can communicate to the best of their ability as soon as possible.”

Mr Whittle said: “It was really useful to speak to Bobath Scotland and get a better understanding of the needs of people living with Cerebral Palsy in Scotland. As someone who has coached an athlete with Cerebral Palsy at an international level, I know what someone with the condition can achieve with the right support. Most of us take the ability to communicate for granted but for people with Cerebral Palsy and conditions like it, having access to communication equipment can be life changing”