MSP hears NFU concerns

NFU Scotland President Andrew McCornick met with MSP Emma Harper recently to discuss the serious problems farmers are facing after months of bad weather.

The desperate lack of fodder and straw, and the serious increase in fallen stock due to the spates of extreme cold weather in late winter and early spring, were both high on the agenda at the meeting in Stranraer.

It was made very clear that NFU Scotland would like to see farmers being helped by the Government during this difficult time with an urgent need for regular payments to be brought forward to help with the added costs, and financial assistance to be made available as soon as possible.

Many livestock and dairy farmers have been seriously hit by the high fodder costs caused by the poor weather last autumn and exacerbated by the long hard winter which continued right to the end of March and is still affecting farmers who are now deep into lambing and calving, having gone in on the back foot.

Mr McCornick said: “This has been an extremely tough winter for many, starting off on the wrong foot with the poor harvest and continuing with some of the worst snow we have seen in years. We have heard from members that many are seeing a steep increase in fallen stock. The loss of income that comes with that can be a serious burden financially as well as mentally.

“Today’s meeting with Emma Harper was a welcome example of the open dialogue we have with the Scottish Government which we hope to continue with.”