MSP admits our roads are “woeful”

Galloway’s SNP Member of the Scottish Parliament has criticised her own party’s government, stating that its investment record on local roads such as the A75 and A77 has been “woefully inadequate”.

Now Emma Harper is hoping that ‘people power’ will get action on road upgrades, appealing to constituents to support her call for a full-blown inquiry into the long-running issue.

She has called on Holyrood’s Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee to conduct the probe as a matter of urgency.

Defending her own record on pushing for improvements, she said that she had “held several ministerial meetings, spoken in and held members debates, raised numerous parliamentary questions and engaged with businesses, stakeholders and constituents on the subject”.

Now she has apparently run out of patience and is calling for constituents across the region to back her calls for an inquiry by writing to the committee to “reaffirm their support and to show how important this issue is both locally in the South West and to wider Scotland”.

Ms Harper has created a draft letter which can be found on her social media pages for constituents to use, should they wish. A copy of the letter sent by her to the committee is also available.

In addition, Ms Harper has tabled a parliamentary question to ask the Scottish Government whether it agrees that transport infrastructure across South West Scotland – namely the A75 and A77 – is economically and strategically important for the passage of goods, services and people from Scotland and the UK to Northern Ireland and Europe.

Commenting, Ms Harper said: “I believe passionately that the Scottish Government has a track record of delivering policies which improve the lives of people and communities across Scotland.

“However, I do share the view of many in our region that investment in our transport infrastructure – namely the A75 and A77 – has been woefully inadequate.

“I am asking all constituents across the region to help me by taking action and writing to the committee to back my calls for this inquiry. It is time for us in the South West to have a plan from the Scottish Government about how it is going to improve our transport infrastructure to both make Cairnryan attractive and easy for businesses to use and access, and to bring business, people and investment here.”