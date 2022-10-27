The Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Defence People, Veterans and Service Families) Sarah Atherton and Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack and the Chair of Poppy Scotland, Helen Owen at a Poppyscotland Scottish Poppy Appeal launch at Dover House, Whitehall.

Amongst the guests at last week’s event were Poppy Scotland chairwoman Helen Owen and Sarah Atherton, MP for Wrexham, a junior Minister at the MoD who also served in the forces.

And the MP stressed that efforts were being redoubled to support our veterans after a difficult time in the country’s history, at this special time of remembrance.

Mr Jack said: “As the country slowly returns to relative normality after the Covid pandemic, Poppy Scotland volunteer collectors, shops and other outlets are progressing well in the sale of three million poppies and thousands of wreaths made by disabled veterans at the charity’s factory at Edinburgh.

“Recent history shows the importance of our armed services and the debt of gratitude we owe to veterans who have helped ensure our freedom.

The Poppy collection, and the vital welfare work of the Royal British Legion Scotland it helps fund, have never been more important.”

Mr Jack added: “I’m sure all of us who attend Remembrance Day and Armistice services and ceremonies will think of those who gave so much in the service of the country and to protect our way of life and values.”