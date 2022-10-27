MP and Scottish secretary Alister Jack holds reception for Poppy Scotland at Whitehall
Scottish Secretary and local MP Alister Jack has hosted a reception for Poppy Scotland at Dover House, the Whitehall home of the Scotland Office, when he was joined by representatives of the charity, veterans and Scottish MPs.
Amongst the guests at last week’s event were Poppy Scotland chairwoman Helen Owen and Sarah Atherton, MP for Wrexham, a junior Minister at the MoD who also served in the forces.
And the MP stressed that efforts were being redoubled to support our veterans after a difficult time in the country’s history, at this special time of remembrance.
Mr Jack said: “As the country slowly returns to relative normality after the Covid pandemic, Poppy Scotland volunteer collectors, shops and other outlets are progressing well in the sale of three million poppies and thousands of wreaths made by disabled veterans at the charity’s factory at Edinburgh.
“Recent history shows the importance of our armed services and the debt of gratitude we owe to veterans who have helped ensure our freedom.
The Poppy collection, and the vital welfare work of the Royal British Legion Scotland it helps fund, have never been more important.”
Mr Jack added: “I’m sure all of us who attend Remembrance Day and Armistice services and ceremonies will think of those who gave so much in the service of the country and to protect our way of life and values.”
This year’s Remembrance Sunday falls two days after Armistice Day on November 13.