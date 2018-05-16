Key meeting in Stranraer

The three-day Scottish Rural Parliament will take place in Stranraer in Dumfries and Galloway on November 14-16, the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

The biennial event aims to bring together 400 rural community participants to discuss their priorities and this year will focus on two key issues – rural policy post-Brexit and taking action.

The First Minister said: “It is important people have a say in decisions affecting them, and the Rural Parliament is an important part of that process, allowing rural communities from across Scotland to discuss and agree priority areas for development and local democracy.

“The Rural Parliament coming to Stranraer is a fantastic opportunity for the area to showcase its strengths and share ideas and good practice across Scotland’s communities.”

Welcoming the announcement, Amanda Burgauer, Scottish Rural Action chairwoman, said that the area already has an active rural community.

She said: “The dual themes of action and influencing around Brexit will foster a dynamic event that will help define the future of rural Scotland as the UK approaches Brexit and in the years that follow. The event will offer an opportunity to influence high level decision-makers and ensure their community’s voice is heard.

“At previous Parliaments, we have shaped much of our work on areas such as connectivity, transport and banking. Being the voice for rural communities is a role that Scottish Rural Action takes seriously, and I am very pleased to have seen significant progress driven by our work in these areas over the years.”

Peter Ross, Stranraer Liaison Group chairman, added: “We are delighted to be welcoming the Scottish Rural Parliament to Stranraer. The event has great cultural and political significance, and allows us to showcase our dynamic and thriving rural communities.

Bookings are now open at www.scottishruralparliament.org.uk.