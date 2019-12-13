It was a night of no change in Dumfries, Clydesdale and Tweedale or Dumfries and Galloway constituencies

So, after all’s said and done, the fighting and the mudslinging in what has been regarded as one of the most bitter General Elections ever fought, campaigners up and down the country are now either celebrating or drowning their sorrows. For Dumfries and Galloway and Clydesdale, it’s no change.

For some weeks now the polls had been suggesting Tory wins for these constituencies, so perhaps it’s no real big surprise to see the final results mirroring what was perhaps expected.

David Mundell held his seat with a 9.64 per cent majority, the equivalent of a whopping 9441 votes, while Alister Jack, had a similarly succesful campaign holding his seat with a 5.47 per cent majority or the equivalent of 5643 votes.

It is an election result that has shocked Britain. The Conservatives have been returned to power with a huge majority, as a Jeremy Corbyn-led Labour crumbled at the polls.

In Scotland, the SNP celebrated almost complete domination, while Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson lost her seat to the Nationalists.

The victorious Tory leader said: “We must understand now what an earthquake we have created. The way in which we have changed the political map of this country.

“We have to grapple with the consequences of that, we have to change our own party, we have to rise to the level of events, we must, we just answer the challenge that the British people have given us.”

The Labour leader vowed to stand down before the next election: “I want to also make it clear that I will not lead the party in any future general election campaign.

“I will discuss with our party to ensure there is a process now of reflection on this result and on the policies that the party will take going forward.

“And I will lead the party during that period to ensure that discussion takes place and we move on into the future.”

The Lib Dem leader, who lost her seat to the SNP, released the following statement: “I am proud that in this campaign, the Liberal Democrats have stood up for openness, generosity and hope. We were honest about what we believe in and what we were trying to achieve.

“This is clearly a setback for liberal values. But there are millions of people across the country who believe in them. By coming together to fight for them, we can create a positive future.”

After winning 48 seats in Scotland, the SNP leader said her party now have a mandate to hold an independence referendum: “I accept that Boris Johnson after this election has a mandate to take England out of the European Union, but he does not have a mandate to take Scotland out of the European Union.

“And I have a mandate, a renewed, refreshed, strengthened mandate, to offer people in Scotland the choice of a different future.

“It is then up to people in Scotland what choice they make.”