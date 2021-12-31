Have your say on Victim’s Law consultation

South Scotland list MSP Brian Whittle

This follows the launch of a Members’ Bill consultation by Jamie Greene MSP, which aims to overhaul Scotland’s justice system with a commitment to put victims of crime at the heart of it.

The wide-ranging plans include seven key changes to the justice system:

· Abolishing the controversial Not Proven verdict

· Implementing Michelle’s Law to give victims a voice when criminals are considered for release

· Implementing Suzanne’s Law to prevent the release of killers if they refuse to say where a victim’s body is buried

· Giving all victims the opportunity to make statements in court

· Ensuring victims are always notified if no further action is taken on their case

· Reforming the Victim Notification Scheme

· Introducing statutory timescales for Fatal Accident Inquiries

Mr Whittle said: “The proposals in this Bill could make a huge difference to how victims of crime and their families in experience the justice system.

"Scotland’s justice system has far too many flaws that end up bringing additional pain and trauma.

"This consultation gives the opportunity to have a say about how we change that.