Harper calls for more detail about A75 recommndations

Given the Union Connectivity Review recommendation to provide funding to the Scottish Government for improvements to the A75, can you provide a commitment that the UK Government will fully support how additional funding would be spent to improve the A75, and that the improvements and upgrades will be managed wholly by the Scottish Government, given that transport is a matter devolved to Holyrood?Can you provide information on how much funding will be given to the Scottish Government to upgrade and improve the A75?Will proposed additional funding be new money and not money which has already been ringfenced to come to Scotland through the Barnet formula?Can you outline the timescale for this funding to be provided to the Scottish Government, which will allow much needed, and indeed much lobbed for, upgrades to the A75 to go ahead?Should the Scottish Government’s STPR2 make recommendations for improvements to the A75 – as I hope is the case - will the UK Government respect these decisions and allow the Scottish Government to fully implement these improvements?