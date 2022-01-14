Harper blasts MP for "shameful" backing of Prime Minister

Dumfries and Galloway MP Alister Jack is “110%” behind Boris Johnson. Pic: Getty Images

Pressure has been mounting on Boris Johnson to resign after admitting he attended a party in the garden of 10 Downing Street during lockdown.

These calls have been largely led by the Conservative’s Scottish MSPs with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross describing the prime Minister’s position as “untenable”.

Mr Jack, who is also the Scottish Secretary, had remained silent on the matter, but as the internal battle lines appear to be getting drawn he has now picked a side.

In an interview with ITV Border Mr Jack said: “I’m 110 per cent behind the Prime Minister, I think he’s done a fantastic job throughout the pandemic.

“Not just with vaccines, the booster, resisting going into restrictions to impact the economy.”

Ms Harper, said it is “shameful” for Mr Jack to fall into line behind Mr Johnson.

She stated: “Throughout the pandemic, the people of Dumfries and Galloway and indeed Scotland, have made incredible sacrifices in the interest of public health.

“The fact that the Prime Minister attended, and refused to prevent, a boozy Christmas party at 10 Downing Street while the rest of the country were trying to limit the spread of the virus is utterly shameful.

"However, what is just as shameful, if not more so, is that our elected representative for Dumfries and Galloway in Westminster is putting his UK Cabinet position above his principles and is backing the Prime Minister instead of following the lead of his Scottish Tory leader who is calling for the PM’s resignation.

"The reality of this bitter civil war is that Scottish Tory MPs, including Ross and Jack, put Boris Johnson in power and gave the green light to every damaging policy this broken Tory government has imposed – from an extreme Brexit to callous cuts to Universal Credit.