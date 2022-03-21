Greens announce largest ever candidate team for Dumfries and Galloway Council elections

Laura Moodie missed out on becoming an MSP last year, but now aims to be a councillor for Dee and Glenkens

Laura Moodie, who narrowly missed out on election as an MSP last year, will contest Dee and Glenkens ward, where the Greens scored their highest vote share in 2017.

The mum-of-four works for Midsteeple Quarter as well as serving as a community councillor, community hall trustee and chair of Kirkcudbright Skatepark.

Laura said: “I want everyone in Dumfries and Galloway to be decently housed and to have access to good public services.

"Dumfries and Galloway Council has made much of their climate emergency declaration and action plan, but to see those ambitions realised, we need Green Party councillors pushing the local authority to be more environmentally aware in all their decision making. We need to think global and act local”

Local party co-convenors, Liz Ashburn and Peter Barlow, will be contesting Castle Douglas and Crocketford and Stranraer and the Rhins respectively.

Liz worked as a landscape architect, designing outdoor spaces for people and wildlife.

A keen cyclist, she was promoting active travel and campaigning on climate change issues long before these became mainstream concerns.

A mum of two, and a recent grandmother, she moved to Galloway four years ago, and has spent the time building a new eco house.

Liz said: "Dumfries and Galloway needs to make the most of recent increased funding for warmer homes, improved public transport and active travel, and having Green councillors will ensure that every funding opportunity is used for the benefit of local communities."

Peter’s career has encompassed finance, health, and teaching, arriving in Stranraer to teach drama in 2014.

He is a keen member of Stranraer Water Sports Association, and now works from home as a contact tracing practitioner for NHS Scotland.

Peter said: “It's time for the council to ‘walk the walk’ on climate action, particularly: planning for active travel and green spaces, good public transport, and teaching the future so our young people can understand what climate action is needed.”

Kenny Campbell is standing in Mid-Galloway and Wigtown West.

Kenny is very community oriented, working in the care sector and with several volunteering roles.

When not doing any of the above you’ll find him extending his vegetable patch, up a hill or on a beach.

Kenny said: "I’ll be focussing on making the voices of our most isolated and vulnerable people heard regarding key services such as health and public transport, alongside a passionate demand we protect our beautiful environment.

"And this will mean a clear and unequivocal opposition to any mining in our hills and villages.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​