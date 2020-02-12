Galloway MSPs clash over funding project cash

Two Galloway area MSPs were at loggerheads this week with claims and counter-claims about their parties’ use of private/public finance to fund public building projects.

Labour’s Colin Smyth welcomed a new report by debt charity Jubilee Scotland ‘Rethinking Private Financing’, which, according to him, “criticises the use of public private partnerships in Scotland and looks toward finding alternative solutions to these flawed schemes. The Scottish Government’s current PFI model has been used to fund the building of a number of major projects . The SNP has accepted that the use of private finance in infrastructure projects is costly but continues to use the system, creating more and more debt for future generations.”

However, his SNP counterpart, Emma Harper, retorted: “Colin Smyth has a cheek. I would strongly urge him to take a look back at the detail and history of PFI – brought in by the Tories and maintained by Labour when coming to power in the UK in 1997 – all they did was change the name from PFI to PPP.”

She defended Scottish Government funding alternatives.