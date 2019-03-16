Galloway MSP voices fears for post-Brexit region

Galloway’s SNP MSP Emma Harper has warned of the impact Brexit will have on vital EU-funded schemes in this area.

She said that the region enjoys six projects which currently receive EU funding, worth a combined £10.4m through the following schemes: Youth Employment Initiative, European Social Fund, Poverty & Social Inclusion, Dumfries and Galloway Growth Accelerator Programme, DG Leader programme, and the European Maritime Fisheries Fund.

The South Scotland MSP attended a Parliamentary reception, hosted by Bruce Crawford MSP, recently which showcased a number of projects across Dumfries & Galloway and Scotland which have been successful because of funding allocated to them by the European Union.

Commenting Ms. Harper said: “Leaving the European Union brings with it so many potential negative consequences to our communities here in the South West and across my South Scotland Region.

“People in Dumfries & Galloway rely on the support of the EU to fund important projects, which aim to tackle issues such as youth unemployment and poverty, and to help develop rural economies such as through the DG Leader programme.

“I have taken part in DG Leader programme events held across the region, which had a wide range of programmes for young people, and so I have personally seen the value of the funding that comes from the European Union to support rural communities in this part of Scotland.

“I have made calls, alongside my SNP colleagues both at Holyrood and Westminster, for the UK Government to retain the Erasmus+ programme, which saw Scotland receive in the region of £53m in the last three years alone.”