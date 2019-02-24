Galloway MP lands difficult Brexit task

AN MP from the region has been appointed to a key parliamentary role as the countdown begins to the UK’s scheduled departure from the EU.

The appointment of Conservative Alister Jack as Government assistant whip in the House of Commons has been confirmed by Her Majesty The Queen.

He now faces the task of maintaining party discipline after a week when three of his Tory colleagues resigned from the party over Europe.

Mr Jack and his Whip’s Office colleagues also face the challenging job of trying to ensure their party’s MPs vote through contentious Government Brexit business.

Their task is made doubly difficult as the Conservatives do not have an overall majority and govern with the support of Northern Ireland’s DUP.

Mr Jack, 56, who has a farming and international business background, is a native of Kirkcudbrightshire and his latest promotion follows a period on the influential Treasury Select Committee, then a Commons communication and liaison role as Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to the Leader of the House of Lords.

He said he felt honoured to have been asked to take up the appointment at such an eventful time for Parliament and the country.

He said: “I look forward to the challenges ahead.”