Funding for town centre living projects

The former Grapes Hotel is to be converted into two affordable homes

Funded from council tax on second homes income, it supports the regeneration and long-term sustainability of local town centres as well as contributing to the council’s wider housing plans.

The most recent allocations include:

£37,958.15 to South of Scotland Community Housing for refurbishment works to the Clock Tower Flat, Castle Douglas;

£40,000 for works to convert commercial premises at 7-9 Glebe Street, Stranraer, into two privately rented homes;

£44,912.24 to All Roads Lead to Whithorn to support the conversion of the former Grapes Hotel, Whithorn, to two community developed affordable homes.

Committee chairman Rob Davidson said: “Our approach to increasing housing in town centres, which considers the health and vibrancy of the area from the outset, has received national praise and recognition and has enabled investment from other sources.

"Our Local Development Plan supports our ‘Town Centre First’ principle and, through planning for housing in these locations, we increase the number of people living within walking distance of town centres.