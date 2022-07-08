Dumfries and Galloway MP 'sad' to see his 'good friend' Boris Johnson quit as PM

More than 50 Cabinet ministers, ministers and aides quit, prompting Mr Johnson to announce he will stand down in the autumn.
Among those who resigned were the Secretaries of State for Northern Ireland and Wales, however Mr Jack remains Secretary of State for Scotland.
He said: “I am sad to see Boris Johnson stand down as Prime Minister.
"He has achieved a huge amount in office, including delivering Brexit, supporting the country through covid, and leading the international response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
"Most importantly, he has worked tirelessly to strengthen the Union.
“Boris is a good friend, as well as the leader of my party, and I wish him well for the future.
“I know that the next leader of the Conservative Party will build on Boris Johnson’s many achievements.
"I look forward to the party electing a leader who will unite us, and get on with the business of delivering for people throughout the United Kingdom.”
South Scotland list MSP Colin Smyth criticised Mr Jack for failing to resign his Government post.
He said: "If Boris Johnson had a shred of respect for the office of Prime Minister or an ounce of decency, he’d have quit a long time ago.
"Alister Jack is no better if he fails to recognise the Prime Minister is not fit for the role. There is no excuse for putting his own job before the good of the country.”