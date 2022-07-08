Dumfries and Galloway MP 'sad' to see his 'good friend' Boris Johnson quit as PM

More than 50 Cabinet ministers, ministers and aides quit, prompting Mr Johnson to announce he will stand down in the autumn.

Among those who resigned were the Secretaries of State for Northern Ireland and Wales, however Mr Jack remains Secretary of State for Scotland.

He said: “I am sad to see Boris Johnson stand down as Prime Minister.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boris Johnson addresses the nation as he announces his resignation outside 10 Downing Street. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

"He has achieved a huge amount in office, including delivering Brexit, supporting the country through covid, and leading the international response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"Most importantly, he has worked tirelessly to strengthen the Union.

“Boris is a good friend, as well as the leader of my party, and I wish him well for the future.

“I know that the next leader of the Conservative Party will build on Boris Johnson’s many achievements.

"I look forward to the party electing a leader who will unite us, and get on with the business of delivering for people throughout the United Kingdom.”

South Scotland list MSP Colin Smyth criticised Mr Jack for failing to resign his Government post.

He said: "If Boris Johnson had a shred of respect for the office of Prime Minister or an ounce of decency, he’d have quit a long time ago.