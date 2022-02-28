Dumfries and Galloway Council wins CoSLA Excellence Award for response to pandemic

The team from the Community Planning and Engagement Service gather for the online awards

The annual celebration of Scottish Local Government success, took place virtually last week.

The awards recognise areas of best practice and innovatively delivering services.

Scotland’s 32 councils were invited to submit entries to a panel of judges drawn from local and national government and the private sector.

The award recognises the council’s work during the pandemic

The Community Planning and Engagement Service in Dumfries and G alloway won in the category for Stronger Communities, Especially in Light of Covid with its work on Community Resilience Strengthened Through Covid.

The project focussed on developing community resilience plans and groups that helped communities and individuals through the pandemic by organising support around food, medical deliveries, how to manage volunteers with expenses, personal protective equipment (PPE), and ensuring that these plans and arrangements were sustainable.

The submission highlighted the volunteer response and how the council’s ward officers and community resilience officer supported them.

Councillors Andy Ferguson and John Martin, chair and vice-chair of the Communities Committee, joined the team, made up of Kerry Monteith, Kerren Walker, Melinda Dolan, Ingrid Gemmell, Kimberley Phillips, Seán O’Toole, Darren Burns, Fiona Daubney, Chris Woodness, Derek Hextall, Steven Wylie, Jaime Nicholson, Stuart Hamilton, Kirsty Peden, Hazel Kerr and Mandy Patterson, to watch the online event.

Councillor Ferguson said: “This award is very much for the people of Dumfries and Galloway.

"It highlights that everyone pulled together during the time of crisis, with the council providing support and expertise where it was needed.

"We wouldn’t, and couldn’t, have won without this being a very genuine partnership between local volunteers and council officers.”

A video of the Council’s entry can be viewed at the DGC Graphics Youtube page.