Debate Night to broadcast from Stranraer
BBC Scotland’s Debate Night is welcoming the return of a studio audience, and will be broadcasting from Stranraer on Wednesday, October 6.
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 3:21 pm
Host Stephen Jardine said: “Debate Night is the only TV programme of its kind in Scotland where you can put questions to some of our key decision-makers and public figures.
“Perhaps you run a business or are a frontline worker? You might be a parent, a carer or a student? Retired, self-employed or just starting out in the workplace?
"Whatever your situation, we want to hear from as many different voices as possible.”
To take part visit www.bbc.co.uk/debatenight and click ‘Join the Audience’.
Debate night is broadcast at 10.30pm on BBC Scotland/Radio Scotland and repeated after midnight on BBC One.