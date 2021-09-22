Debate Night to broadcast from Stranraer

Debate Night host Stephen Jardine

Host Stephen Jardine said: “Debate Night is the only TV programme of its kind in Scotland where you can put questions to some of our key decision-makers and public figures.

“Perhaps you run a business or are a frontline worker? You might be a parent, a carer or a student? Retired, self-employed or just starting out in the workplace?

"Whatever your situation, we want to hear from as many different voices as possible.”

To take part visit www.bbc.co.uk/debatenight and click ‘Join the Audience’.