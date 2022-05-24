Cross-party group has seized control of council

Councillors Stephen Thomson and Linda Dorward shake hands to seal the alliance which shut out the Tories

SNP group leader, Annandale North councillor Stephen Thompson, and Labour group leader, Lochar councillor Linda Dorward, have agreed to share the top job.

The move was agreed after SNP, Labour, Lib Dems and Independent councillors teamed up to form a rainbow alliance administration.

The opposition Conservatives – the largest group on the council with 16 elected members – had put forward Annandale North Councillor Gail Macregor to serve as council leader.

However, this was defeated on a 25-17 vote as SNP, Labour, one Lib Dems councillor, and five of the six independents joined forces.

Councillor Thompson shook the hand of Councillor Dorward as she joined him at the top table to lead the way for the council this term.

Councillor Thompson said: “Congratulations to everybody for getting elected, we are all here to do a job for Dumfries and Galloway Council and I look forward to working with all of you in the next session as we go forward.”

Councillor Macgregor had held discussions with the other political groups following the election on May 5, and said she was hoping to form an administration that was “as collaborative and inclusive as possible”.

She had congratulated the new leadership earlier in the council meeting, but was disappointed that the new alliance administration took charge of most of the key positions within council committees.