Councils join forces to push case for investment in A75 and A77

A working group has been established

The councils have established a working group to gather evidence and information as part of a shared strategic case for future investment in both roads.

They have promised further action to strengthen the longstanding case for much-needed investment in both key routes.

This comes as they await the final report following the union connectivity review carried out by Sir Peter Hendy on behalf of the UK Government.

His interim report highlighted the need for vital infrastructure investment on the A75 as being a major priority.

Fiona Lees, interim chief executive of Dumfries and Galloway Council, said: “It is vitally important to ensure that the need for investment in our roads is firmly routed in the economic case for the Freeport and Greenport bids under preparation and encompassing the Port of Larne and for the Ports at Cairnryan.

“Further, such investment will also support the strategic projects now being delivered through the Regional Growth Deals which all three local authorities have secured and will be vital to our businesses optimising access to trade in both the UK and EU markets.”

Meanwhile, following feedback from the community, maintenance on the A75 between Kirkdale House and Carsluith Junction has now switched to overnight only works.

Amey, is carrying out the work on behalf of Transport Scotland, to improve the overall road quality of this section of the A75.

In addition it will extend the life of the existing road pavement, reducing the need for more extensive maintenance in future.

Work will take place between the hours of 7pm and 6am, each night until the scheme's completion, which is expected to be on Sunday, August 29.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place throughout daytime hours to allow the resurfacing material to cool.